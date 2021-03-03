As of late February, this cryptocurrency is valued at around $50,000, which is a mesmerizing amount.

The current value puts Bitcoin on the same scale as gold. What’s even better is that it doesn’t plan on stopping. The price for 1 Bitcoin has been going up for the past 3 months. Considering the fact that Bitcoin was stable throughout the whole of 2020, we might even witness a new era of this cryptocurrency; one that does not involve so many fluctuations.

Since there are so many new traders to the network, we decided to name a few tips and things to consider when trading with Bitcoin to help them grow and increase their chances of making a profit. Let’s check them out.

Choose the Best Trading Site

One of the most important things that you should keep in mind is the trading site. Picking the best trading site can make the difference between making a lot of money and losing it. How? These platforms are more than just marketplaces.

They have AI systems that can help you sell your Bitcoins at the perfect moment. One of the most reputable trading sites which features the most advanced AI system of this character is the Crypto Engine app. The AI system featured here takes all the data about Bitcoin from the market and analyzes it. After the analysis is completed, traders are provided with information on how Bitcoin’s price will fluctuate in the near future.

In doing so, they know when is the best time to sell their assets and make the highest possible profit. Crypto Engine is well-respected as it has a very high daily profitability rate and thousands of registered users from all around the world.

How To Store Your Bitcoins

An e-wallet is your digital safe and storage facility for your Bitcoins. Think of them as the password to your phone. E-wallets must be reputable and provide you with the highest level of security. They can only be accessed via a private key – a passcode that only you can know. You must make sure that the private key is kept a secret at all times. Speaking of secure e-wallets, here’s a list of some of the best ones on the market today. Each of these wallets has different specs, so make sure you choose the one that fits your needs perfectly.

Bitcoin is Highly Volatile

When we were talking about trading sites and Bitcoin fluctuations, we were referring to Bitcoin’s volatility rate. Bitcoin has an extremely high volatility rate and its price changes each day. Whenever you decide to trade it, keep in mind that the value can go up or down by a few thousand dollars daily.

The volatility rate is what makes it hard for people to trade and make a profit. That is why we mentioned the AI systems that trading sites have. They can be of massive help to you and that is more than a solid reason as to why you should use their services.

It is the Most Stable Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency in the world, there are thousands of them. But none of them even comes close to Bitcoin, which is why Bitcoin is the smartest choice whenever you think of investing in crypto.

It holds tons of advantages over the competition. Bitcoin is far more stable than other cryptocurrencies, its infrastructure is far greater, and it focuses on security more than any other cryptocurrency. Finally, its biggest advantage is its value – no other cryptocurrency is as valuable as Bitcoin.

