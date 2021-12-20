The ultimate Email checklist

To avoid that, go through this quality-assurance email checklist before hitting that send or reply button.

Does the subject line have an impact on the reader?

Did you know that 35% of email receivers decide whether or not to open an email message purely based on the subject line? Therefore, you must meticulously craft the subject line of every email you send.

Your subject lines have to summarize the main idea of your email and indicate a distinctive value to capture your reader’s attention.

Remember that your subject line is similar to the headline of a blog post – you only get a chance to persuade your recipient to read on.

2.Is your “from” field and “reply to” field appropriately filled?

The first thing your recipients do when they check their emails is to look at the "from" field to know who sent it. This information helps them decide whether to open the email or simply delete it.

It is best to enter a person’s name in this field. Another approach is to add the business’s name.

When adding the company’s name, the “from” field should read "Your Name, Business Name" or "Your Name from Business’s Name" to provide the recipient with as much information as possible.

Additionally, verify your "reply to" email address frequently to ensure validity.

3.Is your introduction appropriate?

Although it is not always essential, you might include an introductory greeting in your email.

"Good day," or anything similar, would suffice, or you can dive right into the body. If you're going to include a greeting, be sure it's not risqué.

4.Is the body of your email appeasing?

Use short paragraphs, subheadings, bullet points, bolding significant lines, and a clean and simple email template with lots of white space to make the body of your email concise, intriguing, aesthetically attractive, and quickly scannable. This will allow your recipient to quickly grasp the information you want them to know while skimming.

If you're going to include visuals in your email, make sure they're all relevant and the correct size. Images should enhance, rather than detract from, the content of your email. It would be best if you also considered including alternative texts in case the recipient is unable to load the image.

5.Is there a clear call to action?

Your recipients should precisely know what to do after reading your email. That means every email should have a strong and straightforward call to action.

It's your responsibility to convey your call to action in a way that is difficult to miss, whether you want the recipient to subscribe to a service, read follow-up content, or attend a virtual networking session.

6.Have you run your email through a spam checker?

A spam checker is included in many email service providers' editors. After you've finished writing your email, run it through a spam checker to make sure there aren't any spammy-sounding terms or phrases in it that will cause it to be marked as spam.

7.Have you tested and proofread your email?

You can send yourself a test version of your email using almost any email service provider.