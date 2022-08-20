RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The Phoenix Project graduates first set of learners in an exclusive ceremony

#FeaturedByAccelerate: Billed to be a memorable day at Accelerate, The Phoenix Project presented its graduates from the first cohort of learners in an exclusive graduation ceremony.

Aptly regarded as the premier learning platform for creatives, The Phoenix Project hosted its first set of learners for their graduation ceremony, which was held on Friday, the 12th of August, 2022 at the Access Bank building on Plot 1665, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the learners, facilitators, and partners in attendance.

Launched on the 29th of April, 2022, The Phoenix Project admitted over 5,000 learners to its learning management system, which hosts beginner-level courses across three bundles; The Film & Production, Business of Entertainment, and the Social Media for Business bundles.

The beginner level courses were delivered through intuitive learning management, and upon the completion of the beginner level courses, successful learners were admitted into the intermediate and advanced levels, which are learner-exclusive structured in-person sessions that expand the knowledge instilled at the beginner level while also preparing them for entrepreneurship and employability in the creative space.

In partnership with the School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, a total of 200 learners admitted into the intermediate and advanced levels went through rigorous training relative to the ever-growing creative industry. During these sessions, learners had a combination of assessments and conditions to be met that would ensure their graduation from the program.

At the end of the assessments, a total of sixty-three students qualified for graduation; students with exceptional performances were then further selected to participate in the final stage of the program, called THE PHOENIX DEN.

The Phoenix Den is the phase of the program where participants are selected to either access funding to support their business ideas or gain internship opportunities within a host of creative companies in Nigeria.

According to Jite Ovuraye, Head of Marketing and Operations at Accelerate, “It is important we exist as a platform for all creatives to leapfrog their careers in this sector of the economy. Accelerate strives to go beyond entertainment, and through The Phoenix Project we get to do just that.

See photos from the event:

