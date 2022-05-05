The number of winners in Sujimoto's homewin promo has got everyone talking

Pulse Nigeria

Homewin by Sujimoto is a movement aimed at restoring hope in the heart of every Nigerian where with just N500, Nigerians stand a chance to own their own homes worth over 50 million naira, 100 million naira daily cash prizes in 100 days, a Salary 4 Life, where some players will receive 100 thousand naira cash every month courtesy of Homewin for the next ten years, brand new cars, smartphones, microwaves, gas cookers, generator sets, television sets and other amazing prizes with just N500.

According to its company CEO and Group Managing Director, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, Homewin is a platform designed to empower Nigerians and help them escape the trenches to a place of wealth, with as little as N500. He noted that the promo is slated to run for 100 days, adding that for every ticket a participant buys, the participant gets the opportunity to kill three birds with one stone because one Homewin ticket would qualify the participant for the Homewin daily draw, monthly draw or the final draw.

So, to be among the Homewin beneficiaries of house worth over 50 million naira, or a hundred million naira daily cash prizes in 100 days and over 11,000 winners, get your Homewin ticket on www.playhomewin.com or from any of our registered Homewin agents and canvassers nationwide and also follow @homewinng on Instagram. You can also sign up as a Homewin Agent/Canvasser and enjoy massive commissions of up to one million naira monthly. To sign up, use the link below.

