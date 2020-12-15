Techuncode is an independent online media that solves the negative perception of Africans and Technology.

At their recently concluded Techuncode awards, TECNO clinched the award for the Most Innovative Phone Brand for its POVA smartphone.

Africa Tech Radio is an online radio station focused solely on technology topics from start-ups, to tech reviews and tech disruption. At their maiden awards event, TECNO was recognised twice. The brand took home the award for the Most Innovative Smartphone 2020- TECNO POVA, as well as the award for the Most Preferred Smartphone Brand 2020.

The newborn TECNO POVA wins big at Africa Tech Radio and Techuncode Awards

POVA embodies TECNO’s forward thinking and distinct approach in delivering what actually matters to consumers. For reminder, TECNO POVA has officially been launched in November 2020. Here are some of the features that set the device apart and endear consumers.

Battery : 6000mAh battery provides users with standby time of 30 days and the ability to play music for 8 days straight.

: 6000mAh battery provides users with standby time of 30 days and the ability to play music for 8 days straight. Flash Charger : 18W dual IC, increases 20% charging efficiency.

: 18W dual IC, increases 20% charging efficiency. Camera : 13 megapixel-focal length cameras on the rear and an 8-megapixel AI selfie front camera.

: 13 megapixel-focal length cameras on the rear and an 8-megapixel AI selfie front camera. Operating system : HiOS, the customized version of Android™ 10 mobile permits a wide range of user customization. The operating system also features an all-new design to bring consumers an intelligent and delightful system experience.

: HiOS, the customized version of Android™ 10 mobile permits a wide range of user customization. The operating system also features an all-new design to bring consumers an intelligent and delightful system experience. Display : 6.8-inch dot in display screen offers immersive displays that avid gamers and streaming enthusiasts will appreciate. It gives you a screen with a 90.4% perfect screen ratio allowing for a much viewing experience that provides an extremely sharp display.

: 6.8-inch dot in display screen offers immersive displays that avid gamers and streaming enthusiasts will appreciate. It gives you a screen with a 90.4% perfect screen ratio allowing for a much viewing experience that provides an extremely sharp display. Color: Magic Blue, Dazzle Black and Speed Purple

TECNO is no stranger to awards. Over the years, the brand’s innovative efforts have been recognised and applauded in diverse ways. Just few months ago in September, TECNO’s CAMON 16 Premier won the “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award” for its outstanding camera functions at IFA Germany– the world's largest and most influential home appliance and consumer electronics event.

*This is a featured post.