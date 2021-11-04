RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The new social network everyone is talking about

Repostam allows its users to follow, share, post and repost topics of their interest like the other social networks.

Repostam is the new social network everyone is talking about.

Repostam is a Nigerian micro-blogging platform that recently hit the spotlight. So what is so special about the new social network?

Scrolling through the website repostam.com , one is immediately struck by how well organised and structured the website is.

It has features capable of making it one of the most valued social networks in world today. Repostam allows its users to follow, share, post and repost topics of their interest like the other social networks.

The website is very easy to use on mobile devices and this further adds to its allure. In this age where content is mostly consumed from smartphones, it is not difficult to see why the new platform has gained so much popularity in a very short time.

