The need to equip yourself with digital skills in this modern age

For instance how have you been preparing for Metaverse? If you were in Mark's terrific presentation recently, you will notice the aim of Metaverse is simply to adjust the world to "Remote job" and make the experience much better.

4 Key categories;

(1)Entertainment: Mark talked about several upgrades in Gaming, giving the players the opportunity to not just play the game but, be the game.

(2) Information: He explained how education will benefit from Metaverse, by giving students the realistic experience of what they see in class, but also find themselves inside the lessons.

(3) Socializing: You must have seen how a friend joined her friend in a concert happening faraway from her country.

(4) Business: Mark explained how Meta will revolutionize work experience and also giving customers a virtual realistic experience of the product or service they are purchasing.

What do you do?

He explained about how the company is going to be opening for millions of developers across the world who has a product that can fit in to the Metaverse to make it better.

They will also be a lot of opportunities for people who would train people across the world on how to use Meta effectively.

I suggest, having a basic knowledge about how to code, or how meta works and can comfortably decipher its use, will prepare you for the opportunity Metaverse will present.

I saw some video recently on the concept of Metaverse, I know soon online courses will roll out even by Facebook (Metaverse) themselves to teach you how to use the platform.

Get a sense of VRs, every mega shops around you has one, go see how it works and even try to set it up by yourself and use it. If you business is online, what if it happens that they will be no more typing when Meta comes, but everything VR, would you still be in business?

The future is here and as you can see, the future is tech. No excuses any longer, if you really want to survive in our today's world. Digital Skills will become more sort after, especially website designing and the likes.

How do we explain to our youths that there are better ways to make money especially with digital skills instead of them publicly showcase the evil in which they make money these days surprises me. No shame, No fear on what the people will say or what the masses or government will say. They showcase it and carry it on their head like as if its the only way forward.

The fact remains that there is so much wealth on the internet. Those in developed countries are already milking it. Even the informed in the developing countries are keying in. People make millions of dollars on youtube, people make millions of dollars on Amazon, people make millions of dollars on doing amazing publishing, people make millions of dollars on blogging, people make millions of dollars on drop shipping, people make millions of dollars on doing affiliate marketing and people make millions of dollars from crypto.