As you are aware, 2020 has been quite the journey and they are glad to be able to still organize this event amidst all that’s been happening.

LLF Digital is the first of its kind in our journey so far. Themed Re-Defining the Narrative, this year’s event will provide a new perspective to the range and dynamism of the Nigerian leather space as a core part of the global fashion industry.

LLF DIGITAL is a 4-day event that will present a virtual space dedicated to promoting all exhibiting brands to fashion retailers and ready buyers, teaching the fundamentals of leather design and production through a series of well-structured and detailed workshops with Q&A segments, and tackling current socio-economic issues that stand as obstacles in the Nigerian leather industry through insightful conversations.

Join and engage in our carefully curated conversations and lessons from industry experts all through the event.

Register here https://thelagosleatherfair.com/register.html

About The Lagos Leather Fair

Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) was created in 2017, and is the first of its kind in Nigeria. It is an Intra-African event that provides the much-needed platform for leather designers within and outside Nigeria, to showcase their products and talents, to buyers, consumers, retailers etc. Since the inception of LLF, more attention has been paid to the West African Leather Industry with recognition from industry giants, brands, retailers, suppliers and tanneries.

