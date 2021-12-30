The implications of Data Privacy on businesses and consumers

Businesses are faced with a rapidly changing patchwork of data privacy regulations. In addition, they have to keep an eye on the quality of data.

Indeed, companies are subject to strong requirements in terms of security and transparency, with a strict legal framework. But these legal obligations are not the only constraints weighing on organizations: customer confidence, essential in terms of image and commercial relations, necessarily involves informing customers about the use that will be made of their data and reassuring them about their protection.

Companies are therefore faced with two major issues:

Data privacy : Data protection consists in ensuring that a user's data is specific to him and that no one else (except as expressly provided for in the context of the processing) can access it.

: Data protection consists in ensuring that a user's data is specific to him and that no one else (except as expressly provided for in the context of the processing) can access it. Transparency: Transparency provides the data subjects with clear and easily accessible information on the nature of the data collected, the use that will be made of it, the processes put in place and the exercise of their rights.

But how can the confidentiality of the data collected be guaranteed? How to ensure their security and compliance? How to manage their processing, storage, modification and deletion? Are we reaching the limits of what we can and should do with data?

Regulators and consumers can hardly keep up with the pace at which technology is changing, and malicious parties are often just one step ahead of them. That's why the industry needs to take a stand and commit to understanding and managing the risks to data integrity.

We started with a gloomy view of the challenge of managing data integrity risks. Fortunately, we ended more positively: we agreed that sectors should cooperate transparently with each other and the government. This would be the first step towards effective management of these risks.