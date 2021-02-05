Young entrepreneur and philanthropist, Onyi Goldman Nwike, CEO of the UK's leading services company, Knightshield Services, announces 'The Heritage Quarters', their first Global project that will launch in Lekki, Nigeria in 2021.

This multimillion-pound company is proving to be a beacon of light and a powerful force of change across the world as they introduce employment opportunities and strengthen the education system in Nigeria.

Goldman's vision is to have a generation of young people equipped with every skill necessary to excel in the age to come, which is assuredly a technological age.

The Heritage Quarters will be a centre of excellence for all young people who have the desire to strategically place themselves in the marketplace.

The Heritage Quarters is poised to be a research and innovation hub for the brightest minds in Nigeria, and will be led by renowned experts from Nigeria and the diaspora.

Africa is not deficient in resources, as we know. It's deficient in opportunity and innovation – this is what the Heritage Quarters will exist to rectify.

This striking development hub will facilitate students with further studies in technology and media.

It will be an all-encompassing complex for every young person with a keen mind, who has the desire to learn more and expand their minds.

Mr Nwike Goldman has his heart set upon youth development in Africa, he is confident that this hub will birth revolutionary leaders that will change Nigeria using technology.

