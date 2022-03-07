RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The fastest crypto trading company in Africa by Coinmerchant

News Agency Of Nigeria

COINMERCHANT is a Newly LAUNCHED crypto trading platform that provides customers a much better and faster way of trading crypto in a few SECONDS all in one click.

Coinmerchant
Coinmerchant

It eliminates third party intermediaries, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange.

COINMERCHANT makes it possible for you to Swap your Cryptocurrency on the Move...just the same way you Recharge your Phone.

Coinmerchant
Coinmerchant

We have the Fastest Swapping and trading Algorithm you could ever think of.

To start Swapping on COINMERCHANT, all you need to do is visit www.coinmerchant.com.ng then connect your Wallet, after which you input the amount of Crypto you want to sell, then add your bank account details and SWAP in a single click!!

So Simple and Super Fast!!!!

COINMERCHANT! SWAP CRYPTO, SAVE TIME!

#FeatureByCoinmerchant

