The Double H launches 2 new automated luxury short stay homes at Eko Atlantic

There are two new Double H homes to choose from --the 2-bedroom home on the 9th floor of the Black Tower overlooking the Olympic-size swimming pool, and on the 21st floor of the Champagne Tower, the 2-bedroom ocean view residence with a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

At The Double H, guests enjoy a range of premium facilities that include automated luxury rooms, an onsite restaurant, a private cinema, and a fully equipped gym. Guests are immersed in an authentic dining experience, as well, courtesy of world-class chefs, and they enjoy a 5-star butler service all through their stay.

They also get the chance to dine at other exotic spots steps away from their residences like the iconic Asian Shiro restaurant or Hard Rock --the rock ‘n’ roll-themed cafe.

They can also take a stroll to the premium Landmark beach, feel the white sands underneath their feet, enjoy drinks by the ocean and explore other nearby attractions. The Double H also offers airport transfers to guests and a chauffeur whenever they need to get into the city.

“When you stay at The Double H, you’re not just getting a short stay accommodation,” the business manager of The Double H, Ikhayere Omoike, said at the launch. “You’re experiencing Lagos city, its culture, the historic landmarks, amazing delicacies, warmth, and charm. And, of course, the distinct Double H world-class service”.

The official launch event was held in the Champagne Tower of Eko Pearl and had many notable people in attendance. Guests were treated to a symphony of fine dining, and a private tequila and wine tasting courtesy of Teeling Whiskey and La Fiole. Afterwards, they were taken on a 3D virtual tour of all the Double H homes (The Izu, The Clarita, and The Agnes) while they relaxed in the private cinema.

The launch of the new Double H luxury residences is an invitation to an exclusive and unforgettable experience in one of the world’s most innovative new developments and it promises 5-star comfort to everyone who visits.

To book The Double H, visit www.thedoubleh.co or contact +2349075620497.

ABOUT THE DOUBLE H

The Double H is a hospitality real estate company in Nigeria that transforms regular homes into 5-star automated luxury short-stay residences. The first Double H home launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020 and has since become the preferred short-stay home for those seeking opulence, privacy, and comfort. For more information about The Double H, visit www.thedoubleh.co or call +2349075620497. You can also keep up with the company on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

