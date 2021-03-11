But, even though it is accepted by millions of people around the world, this cryptocurrency is still deemed illegal in some parts of the world.

The creator of Bitcoin is still unknown, but we do know that he goes by the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. He popularized this cryptocurrency and made it one of the most innovative things in the past couple of decades. Since Bitcoin is widely accepted as the best payment method, but it is still considered illegal in many parts of the world, we decided to name a few advantages that this currency has.

Where Can You Find All the Latest Updates?

First of all, you must know by now that Bitcoin is self-regulated. That means that it is subject to changes and its value may vary. That is why it is important to keep up with all of the latest news and updates that surround this cryptocurrency.

Being up to date is important, especially for people who mine for Bitcoin and are using it to make a profit. But, the problem is that there are many suspicious and non-credible sites out there. It is of extreme importance to reading the news from credible sources.

Bitcoin Champion is one of them. This site has every latest update on Bitcoin and it is one of the most trustworthy sources online. So, if you are into cryptocurrencies, make sure you check their website out. It contains valuable info and will keep you updated on the smallest details connected to Bitcoin.

Anonymity

The first advantage that Bitcoin has over the other payment methods is that it gives people a certain level of anonymity. Now, you should know that you are not 100% protected when you use it, but it is far safer than other methods.

People that trade with Bitcoin use the cryptocurrency under aliases and all transactions cannot be tracked, which makes you unrecognizable in the eyes of the government as well. That can be a big plus for people that are looking for some privacy.

Fully Optimized for Online Use

This advantage comes as no surprise. Because this is an online currency, it is only logical to think that it is fully optimized for online use. Unlike other methods, all transactions made with Bitcoin are instant.

Thanks to its efficiency, numerous online businesses such as online casinos started accepting this currency. Other payment methods may take as much as a few days to complete a single transaction.

Low or No Fees

Now, we go to the biggest advantage that Bitcoin has. We mentioned earlier that this currency is not regulated by any bank or government. Thanks to that feature, people that use Bitcoin will escape numerous added or hidden fees by the banks.

Some low fees for international transactions may be applied, but they are nothing compared to the ones that other payment methods may have. This is the reason why many countries have deemed it illegal – they can't make a profit out of it.

Thanks to this great feature, the popularity and usage of Bitcoin spiked and in late 2017, the value for one Bitcoin was more than $19,000. Since then, Bitcoin's value has fallen, but several recent indicators showed us that its value may spike again and top $20,000 this year.

It is fair to mention that the institutional interest for Bitcoin has been on the rise recently and several countries around the world even invested money it in and are more than open to trading with it.

*This is a featured post.