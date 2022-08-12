TECNO set to release another magic after signing ABG Tiwa Savage

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The Camon 19 train is not over. According to credible sources, TECNO is unveiling another variant to join the Camon 19 series.

TECNO, the number one smartphone brand in Nigeria, has announced it is set to unveil another innovative addition to the CAMON 19 series, the TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian version. According to research done, the Mondrian name is not new to too many in the art world.

Piet Mondrian was a prominent painter, very artistic with his designs, and his colour scheme was characterised as unique. What does TECNO’s latest addition have to do with the renowned painter Piet Mondrian?

Well, we have more information. One of the biggest features of this about-to-be-launched Camon 19 is the striking back cover. According to our sources, when ultra-violet (UV) or sunlight light hits the back of the device, magic happens.

Talking about the specs of the phone, the Mondrian edition comes with an array of enhanced features that bring a whole new dimension to the smartphone experience. One of its exciting features includes the super night mode camera that allows the camera to focus on objects with the quad flash, not allowing you to miss the slightest details in your photography and videography.

Photography enthusiasts and business professionals will find that the TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian is a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox.

We also heard that a launch would be happening soon, and that the African Bad Girl, Tiwa Savage, would be unveiling the Camon 19 Mondrian smartphone at the event.

TECNO has always shown the world that it is all about innovation and creativity, and this latest addition to the Canon 19 device proves so. TECNO has not come out to admit or debunk it yet, but with the frenzy gathering around the Mondrian all over the internet, we cannot wait to see this new device.

