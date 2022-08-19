RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition

Renowned smartphone brand TECNO held a launch for the newest addition to the Camon 19 series called the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrain Edition. In attendance were celebrities from the tech, art, fashion and entertainment industries, who graced the blue carpet.

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria

The launch event theme "Tech meets Art" had an array of innovative artworks on display in partnership with the African Artists Foundation (AAF) got the audience to experience the Mondrian works through their art and how technology came in to capture them.

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria

TECNO’s brand manager Luke Pan joined brand ambassador, Tiwa Savage as they unveiled the artwork and the Camon 19 Mondrian Edition. This fancy piece of luxury was the highlight as guests crooned that they had seen nothing like it.

The TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition is the first device to feature sunlight drawing technology, which means the device changes to a Mondrian piece of art when in contact with sunlight or ultra-violet (UV) light.

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria

TECNO didn't stop there, the audience was encouraged to show their creativity with the Mondrian-inspired paint booth. The paint booth saw celebrities like ex-big brother housemate OkuSaga Adeoluwa and Road to spotlight star Sophie Alakija amongst others.

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition
TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition Pulse Nigeria

It was a night of Art, Tech, Fashion and TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The beginner's guide to cryptocurrency derivatives

The beginner's guide to cryptocurrency derivatives

FG warns Fintechs to stop payment services to loan apps

FG warns Fintechs to stop payment services to loan apps

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition

TECNO never disappoints as they launch the CAMON 19 Mondrian edition

Nigerians make N9.2trn transactions over mobile devices in 7 months

Nigerians make N9.2trn transactions over mobile devices in 7 months

Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar

Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar

eNaira records N4bn transactions value – Emefiele

eNaira records N4bn transactions value – Emefiele

We're poised for economic growth, global competitiveness - CAC boss

We're poised for economic growth, global competitiveness - CAC boss

Inflation: Experts urge CBN to unify forex market

Inflation: Experts urge CBN to unify forex market

MTN backs FG’s plan to achieve 70% internet broadband penetration

MTN backs FG’s plan to achieve 70% internet broadband penetration

Trending

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

Amid Nigeria's foreign exchange crisis, Emirates announces plan to reduce flights to the West African country

BREAKING: Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Guardian)

FG set to commence Digital Switch-Over, Startimes, GoTV affected

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup