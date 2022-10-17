RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Tech firm unveils mobile app to secure devices

African tech-media firm Bit Bender Production Limited has released a mobile application, Verivault App, to the Nigerian market.

Tosin Awodogan.
Tosin Awodogan.

Read Also

This is coming against the backdrop of the upsurge in the theft of smart devices such as phones, laptops, and musical and DJ equipment across the country. At the same time, some innocent and unaware individuals have been jailed or fined for purchasing those devices.

Tosin Awodogan, the mastermind behind the idea, in a recent media chat, said promoting the Verivault App is necessary to create awareness and enable the citizenry to buy into the technology to safeguard their devices while also setting the platform as the first point of check to validate the status of any electronic device before purchasing it.

"Verivault app is a mobile app that allows users to register their electronic device with a serial number, IMEI, or vehicle with a VIN, otherwise known as chassis number. Your electronic devices are onboarded on your profile, and you own a Digital Ownership Certificate."

According to him, the app, which can be downloaded from Apple's App store or Android Google play store, has remarkable features beyond just registering a device to your profile. For example, users can search for and verify device ownership before buying, or transferring device ownership from one user to another in case of a sale.

"If a stolen device is listed for sale by another user, a potential buyer can search the database, and it will display whom the device belongs to, provided it has been onboarded. It will even connect the actual owner with the searcher. This is applicable to devices registered on our platform, which is why the awareness is to see this as a FREE insurance policy for every device owner.

"Registration is free, adding your devices to your account is free, the searching device status is free, and your registered data remains on our platform even if the device is reset, the unique ID of the device still connects it to the owner and any search at any time will lead such missing device back to the owner," Tosin said.

The techie concept seeks to engender a culture of "Search Before Buying" any item, similar to what is available in advanced countries where checks on a vehicle, for instance, by a potential buyer on its chassis, would reveal the vehicle's history.

Tosin added that the firm was seeking the partnership and endorsement of the police authority on the app to protect users and help resolve any dispute raised between an owner and potential buyer in the event there is a match while searching device status, especially if the device is already marked stolen.

In his words, "If a user is accused wrongly, the suspect can provide evidence through the app that he bought a device legally, and even produce who from, thanks to the uploaded purchase receipt and transfer history features. This would reduce theft of phones, laptops, other electronic devices; and wrongful arrest of innocent citizens or buyers will, in turn, be a thing of the past," he added.

More detail on the app website www.verivault.net.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting facts about the 3,000 seater building paid for by Nigeria’s third-richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu

5 interesting facts about the 3,000 seater building paid for by Nigeria’s third-richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu

Tech firm unveils mobile app to secure devices

Tech firm unveils mobile app to secure devices

Takeout Media Global to launch the biggest Tech & Media conference in Nigeria

Takeout Media Global to launch the biggest Tech & Media conference in Nigeria

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased in September, for the second month in a row

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased in September, for the second month in a row

20 Leading companies in Africa in 2022 thus far

20 Leading companies in Africa in 2022 thus far

How Spacefinish empowers the tech ecosystem through innovation lab designs

How Spacefinish empowers the tech ecosystem through innovation lab designs

50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem

50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem

The growth of the Sub-Saharan African economy is at risk of being stifled by its growing debt

The growth of the Sub-Saharan African economy is at risk of being stifled by its growing debt

Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments

Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Fuel-Prices

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up