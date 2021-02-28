The event, held at the Sheraton Lagos with covid-19 protocols duly observed, The Institute of Brand Management (IBMN) through the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards give recognition annually to companies, agencies, & brands who have consistent in delivering impressive results in the 12 months of review and individuals that show true achievement in their specific sector.

This year’s edition was special, as the institute announced its 10th anniversary and celebrated The 2021 Winners for a decade of excellence. Amongst winners like PZ Cussons, Wema Bank, Panaserv, Nestle etc

Team Dotts Media House emerges Digital Marketing Agency of The Decade at the 10TH West Africa Brands Excellence Awards 2021

“In our 6 years of existence, Dotts has spearheaded complex & creative digital campaigns for a plethora of global brands including; 2SureNG, HP, INTEL, PEPSI, Netherlands Embassy, 9Mobile, Lipton Ice Tea, Jumia Food, PopcentralTV, Freshforte etc! to name a few and its humbling to have been recognized tonight” – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr (Founder/CEO, DottsMediaHouse) said in his acceptance speech.

