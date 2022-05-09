RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

TalkCounsel announces the launch of its free contract templates bank and e-signature system

As part of its ₦ 100 Million Naira investment in the legal technology space, TalkCounsel has announced the launch of its free contract templates bank and e-signature system.

Christian Nwachukwu, CEO TalkCounsel

“The company's new offerings will help businesses commence their business operations on an excellent legal footing,” said Christian Nwachukwu, chief executive officer, TalkCounsel. Additionally, TalkCounsel's e-signature system will help companies and attorneys in our workspace efficiently send, sign, and track e-signatures. This is yet another step by TalkCounsel to provide innovative solutions that make life easier for entrepreneurs and businesses in Africa.

