“The company's new offerings will help businesses commence their business operations on an excellent legal footing,” said Christian Nwachukwu, chief executive officer, TalkCounsel. Additionally, TalkCounsel's e-signature system will help companies and attorneys in our workspace efficiently send, sign, and track e-signatures. This is yet another step by TalkCounsel to provide innovative solutions that make life easier for entrepreneurs and businesses in Africa.
TalkCounsel announces the launch of its free contract templates bank and e-signature system
As part of its ₦ 100 Million Naira investment in the legal technology space, TalkCounsel has announced the launch of its free contract templates bank and e-signature system.
TalkCounsel is the future of law. We're a digital workspace that empowers businesses and individuals to find, hire and collaborate with attorneys remotely without visiting a law office. We make it easy for you to get the legal help you need, when you need it, without having to leave your house. And because we're totally online, we keep our costs down so we can pass the savings on to you. Plus, our lawyers are funny (at least we think so). So, whether you're a business owner who needs some legal advice or just looking for good lawyer jokes, TalkCounsel is the place for you! With offices in New York and Nigeria, we're bringing the best legal minds to everyone, everywhere. Visit www.talkcounsel.com to learn more about us.
