Takeout Media Global to launch the biggest Tech & Media conference in Nigeria

(You are invited to one of the largest convergences of Africa's Best Tech & Media Giants in the city of Abuja)

With international clientele across and beyond Africa, TM Global is a young, agile, and innovative full-service communication and tech agency with a reputation in the market as one of the most innovative and result-oriented agencies from the nation’s capital.

The hybrid conference themed "The Business of Creativity: From Passion to Profit," will feature exhibitions from local and international brands in the tech and media space, impactful conversations from industry leaders, amazing games & networking events, winners from the TM GoGlobal challenge announced, and much more.

According to the project coordinator of TM CON, Miraculous Nwaka, the event will engage more than 5000 Nigerian creatives. With the creator economy growing at a rapid rate and becoming one of the largest employers of labor globally, the aim of the conference is to equip local creative talents for global opportunities by arming them with accurate and practical information.

Additionally, the winners of the GoGlobal challenge will be awarded $10,000 worth of branding for their business at TM CON in the city of Abuja. The 3 lucky winners are: Fit and Pro, Shawarma Bistro & Aboki Africa .

The first of its kind, technology and media conference, TM CON, seeks to take the Nigerian creator from a place of passion to profit. This landmark event will also connect attendees to speakers who have excelled in their creative fields as well as give experiences that inspire them to create for positive impact.

TM CONFERENCE 2022

For more information about TM CON, contact:

+2348133536534. Info@takeoutmedia.xyz

Register to attend/sponsor: www.tmcon.live

#FeatureByTMGlobal

