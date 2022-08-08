Takeout Media Global to grant $10,000 to Nigerian SMEs

Takeout Media Global (TM Global) is a young, agile, and innovative full-service communication and tech agency. Over the years, the company has gained a reputation in the market as one of the most creative and result–oriented agencies from the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria with international clientele across and beyond Africa.

With proven expertise in Research, Brand identity, Brand strategy, Digital branding, PR & Strategic communications, TM Global has over the years enabled brands to adapt and gain a competitive advantage in both the private and public sectors of the country.

The team of creatives has introduced the "TM GoGlobal Challenge" to give Nigerian business owners an opportunity to play in the international market thereby elevating their reputation. Nigerian SMEs between five and ten years of market operations are eligible for the challenge.

To take part in the challenge, make a one-minute video introducing yourself and your business, how winning the challenge will impact your business, and show samples of your products. Follow @takeout.media and @tm.con on Instagram and tag using the hashtag #GoGlobalWithTMGlobal. The participants must have a viable product that is available in the market. These products must be made in Nigeria and have the required regulatory certifications. They should also be willing to invest a certain sum towards producing the marketing collaterals that the team will create after the branding process.

The judging criteria for choosing a winner will include your market affinity, product authenticity, product compliance, scalability, passion, indigenousness and diversity.

The winners will be revealed at the TM conference (TM Con), which will take place in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. TM Con is a premiere conference set to connect key players in the tech and media industries as well as equip the creative community with the knowledge they need to scale their business and transition from passion to profit.

Click here to find out more about the upcoming conference: https://tmcon.live/

To participate in the competition, visit this link: GoGlobalChallenge

Watch this video for more details:

