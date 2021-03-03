An average human is always conscious of their appearance and always seem to have a better idea of how their outfits should be made, color combination and what to wear base on season and occasion as the case may be, hence it requires a seasoned shopper to satisfy the ever insatiable need of prospective clients.

The emergence of T20 Luxury into the fashion market with specific area of concentration to be personal shopping and most recently retailing has brought about a total different twist to the fashion market and this has created a niche for the young budding business that started few years ago in the united Arab Emirate by a Nigerian fashion enthusiast who have over the years studied many fashion icons and personalities, his love for details when it comes to fashion help build his ever-growing desire to create a brand that help people who have great taste for fashion and luxury source for quality items from top designers across the world.

In its few years of existence, the brand has gained the confidence of many through exceptional service delivery, prompt order response and management, efficient customer service amongst many great attributes that made the brand a force to be reckoned with. with daily growing client base, the brand is projected to grow its operational base beyond UAE as it is set to service many more clients across the nation.

The management recently expanded its workforce to meet up with its ever growing client base and business demands, this has in turn given the brand an edge ahead of its competitors hence establishing her as a household name in the personal shopping business in the Africa market.

many innovations and first have been recorded by the organization and this includes the introduction of Naira currency payment method which is unprecedented in luxury item shopping history.

The brand through its Chief Executive officer, Mr. Olajide Kindness Tope has become the most preferred shopper for many celebrities across Africa, top on the list is David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, a world acclaimed super star, a multiple award winning and platinum record artist. Recently, T20 Luxury bagged the prestigious recognition as the number One client for Dior Men and Top, VVIG client in Gucci, VVIG in Balenciaga, VVIG in Givenchy, VVIG in Alexander McQueen and VIP client in Louis Vuitton items. the list keeps growing and the brand is stopping at nothing to put its name on the world map.

T20 Luxury has also provided a user friendly social media interaction platforms which includes an online APP that allows clients and prospective clients shop for listed items on their website and also send in orders of items that are not listed on the platforms. The social media applications and website has been greatly helpful in creating a user friendly interface for their teeming clients and the brand is not stopping as they have continued to update their online media presence and upgrade their online application to meet up with world standard.

Growing in leap and bound every day and competing with the best in the fashion market while taking its campaign around the world, T20 Luxury has indeed become a household name and the next big thing in personal shopping business in Nigeria, Africa and the middle East market.

