Sustained CBN’s monetary policy integral to strengthening Naira - BDCs boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gwadabe said that the most effective measure was the inclusion of Bureaux De Change (BDCs) into the official foreign exchange window.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

Gwadabe said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to Gwadabe, the parallel market rate of the Naira as of today is ₦1,305 to the dollar.

He said that the dollar exchanging between ₦1,300 and ₦1,900 was inorganic.

“I see it maintaining its organic journey, which is 1,200 to the dollar,” he said.

He said that the CBN had taken a lot of measures to stabilise the foreign exchange market by way of treasury bills that had attracted billions of dollars, with the promise of almost ₦30 billion coming in.

“The CBN has also fixed the lending rate to 24.75 per cent to reign in inflation.

“The apex bank also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of banks to reduce liquidity that is chasing after the dollar,” he said

Gwadabe said that the most effective measure was the inclusion of Bureaux De Change (BDCs) into the official foreign exchange window.

He said that the security agencies were also tracing unearned incomes that were used to chase foreign currencies.

“There is a lot of progress in that regard. A lot of information on how stolen money is being moved around is being gathered.

“And now, there is deterrent. People are watching keenly now to know whether to speculate. The trajectory is sustainable,” he said.

He said that the government was also attracting investors while tackling the security challenges that have resulted in weakening the Naira.

News Agency Of Nigeria

