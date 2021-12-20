Sustainability: No longer a trend but a Business imperative

It is not only an economic issue but also an issue of survival. Consumers and employees are increasingly demanding and expect companies to get involved. To recreate trust, companies must do what they say and demonstrate how they contribute to society. Those that don't will lose their brand value.

Therefore, the question is not to define a sustainable development strategy but to integrate sustainable development into the business strategy: how to execute and implement this approach in each function, in each business, from product sourcing to the end consumer, which governance to implement, with which KPIs?

In business: the example of corporate social responsibility

Sustainable development also has its place in companies.

Now, more and more companies are forced to adopt the principles of sustainable development in their activities. For example, some laws require companies to measure their environmental impacts and make them public, which encourages them to adopt greener practices.

Thus, many companies must manage their productions according to the principles of sustainable development to improve their impact on the planet, the economy, and society. But this is also the case for public institutions.

Generally, these "sustainable" practices are grouped in the company under the term CSR or corporate social responsibility. Concretely, it can be to choose renewable energies or practice energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint, practice eco-design, or take measures for less, and affect biodiversity and ecosystems.

Evaluate periodically to gain insight into the status of your sustainability ambition. In this way, you ensure that you know where your organization stands and how you can achieve your sustainability ambitions as optimally as possible.