'Sustainability is a business imperative for providers,' says Selena Nimerick

She also admits that the demand for digital is growing.

While people want everything faster and without interruption, Nimerick highlights that the data centers industry, which consumes 1-2% of total energy, with focus on energy efficiency, is now shifting the conversation towards sustainability.

The Schneider Electric executive quotes the United Nations’ definition on sustainability as: “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

She insists however that beyond the UN definition and the stakes of the industry, everyone must do better than just “use less."