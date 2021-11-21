RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

'Sustainability is a business imperative for providers,' says Selena Nimerick

She highlights that the demand for digital is growing.

Selena Nimerick who is the Vice President of Customer Satisfaction and Quality for Secure Power at Schneider Electric, says efficiency is the first step towards sustainability.

She also admits that the demand for digital is growing.

While people want everything faster and without interruption, Nimerick highlights that the data centers industry, which consumes 1-2% of total energy, with focus on energy efficiency, is now shifting the conversation towards sustainability.

The Schneider Electric executive quotes the United Nations’ definition on sustainability as: “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

She insists however that beyond the UN definition and the stakes of the industry, everyone must do better than just “use less."

The Schneider Electric white paper discusses reasons why data center operators and colocation providers in particular should prioritize sustainability.

