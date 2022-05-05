Sujimoto and HomeWIN party after successful launch of www.playhomewin.com

With HomeWIN, Sujimoto plans to emancipation the generosity movement to eradicate poverty and create a stock market for the common man, where everyone is a winner. There are also plans to drastically reduce the housing deficit in the country and provide affordable luxury for comfortable and healthy living.

This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and Africa in general. Sujimoto is known for being the pioneer of audacious projects. Sujimoto constructed the magnificent curve of Banana Island; LucreziaBySujimoto – the most sophisticated and luxurious residential building in Nigeria’s wealthiest neighborhood. Towering 65m above the ground, LucreziaBySujimoto is a combination of Beauty, Affluence and Style.

As a celebration of Worker’s Day and to encourage the staff, the GMD; Sujimoto Group, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele threw a get together and TGIF to reward the hard work and magnanimous attitude the staff had put in to make the HomeWIN project a huge success.

From the Janitor to the General Manager, every member of the Sujimoto was present, and the incredible number of staff the Sujimoto Group has did not go unnoticed. Cocoon Lagos was 80% filled with Sujimoto staff and their presence was at the TGIF get together with staff wearing the HomeWIN shirt in celebration. Hennessy, Champagnes and lots of food were in constant supply to the staff. The spirit of DIE (Diligence – Integrity – Excellence) that the staff embodies was seen as the unity among them was admirable. One could easily say that Sujimoto is fast becoming the best place to work in Nigeria.

It was good to see a company celebrating a project that is set to eradicate poverty with just N500.

To stand a chance to be among the winners in the HomeWIN giveaway promo, visit www.playhomewin.com or play with any of our agents across Nigeria.

