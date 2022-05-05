RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Sujimoto and HomeWIN party after successful launch of www.playhomewin.com

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Over 100 of Sujimoto staff came out to celebrate the successful launch of HomeWIN; the biggest giveaway to ever come out of Africa.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com

Over the next 100days, with just N500, someone will win a fully furnished house worth N50million in Lekki and over eleven thousand (11,000) cash daily winners. One lucky winner will get N100,000 monthly salary for life for 10 years, there will be fifty (50) winners of N100,000 and two lucky winners will win two (2) brand new cars. 100 smart phones, (50) 40inche Televisions and 50 Gas Cookers are also up for grabs.

Recommended articles

With HomeWIN, Sujimoto plans to emancipation the generosity movement to eradicate poverty and create a stock market for the common man, where everyone is a winner. There are also plans to drastically reduce the housing deficit in the country and provide affordable luxury for comfortable and healthy living.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria

This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and Africa in general. Sujimoto is known for being the pioneer of audacious projects. Sujimoto constructed the magnificent curve of Banana Island; LucreziaBySujimoto – the most sophisticated and luxurious residential building in Nigeria’s wealthiest neighborhood. Towering 65m above the ground, LucreziaBySujimoto is a combination of Beauty, Affluence and Style.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria

As a celebration of Worker’s Day and to encourage the staff, the GMD; Sujimoto Group, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele threw a get together and TGIF to reward the hard work and magnanimous attitude the staff had put in to make the HomeWIN project a huge success.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria

From the Janitor to the General Manager, every member of the Sujimoto was present, and the incredible number of staff the Sujimoto Group has did not go unnoticed. Cocoon Lagos was 80% filled with Sujimoto staff and their presence was at the TGIF get together with staff wearing the HomeWIN shirt in celebration. Hennessy, Champagnes and lots of food were in constant supply to the staff. The spirit of DIE (Diligence – Integrity – Excellence) that the staff embodies was seen as the unity among them was admirable. One could easily say that Sujimoto is fast becoming the best place to work in Nigeria.

It was good to see a company celebrating a project that is set to eradicate poverty with just N500.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria

To stand a chance to be among the winners in the HomeWIN giveaway promo, visit www.playhomewin.com or play with any of our agents across Nigeria.

Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com
Sujimoto x HomeWIN Party - after Success Launch of www.playhomewin.com Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeatureBySujimoto

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 best universities in Africa

10 best universities in Africa

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

5 Ways Africans can make money with Blockchain

5 Ways Africans can make money with Blockchain

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Yul Edochie says he'll never say anything to make his 1st wife look bad in public

Yul Edochie says he'll never say anything to make his 1st wife look bad in public

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

Trending

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.

10 best universities in Africa

University of Cape Town

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)