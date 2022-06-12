RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Subsidy hits 45% of fuel import bill in Q1 – NBS report

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nigeria spent N1.51tn on the imports of petrol in the first quarter of 2022.

This represents 25.54% of the total imports for the quarter, showing an increase of 17.05% compared to the N1.29tn spent on importing fuel in Q1 of 2021.

Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, tops the list for imported products for the quarter.

The information is contained in the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report of the NBS.

Data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited showed that the oil firm spent N210.38bn, N219.78bn, and N245.77bn as subsidy on petrol in the months of January, February, and March 2022 respectively.

This amounts to a total of N675.93bn spent on fuel subsidy in Q1 2022 as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund raised concerns over the huge amount the Federal Government spends on petrol subsidy.

The World Bank, in its Africa’s Pulse report, said increasing fuel subsidy puts the Nigerian economy at risk and negatively impacts the nation’s debt sustainability concerns.

The Federal Government had planned to stop paying fuel subsidy by June 2022. However, by January this year, the government decided to retain the scheme for another 18 months. This change of direction happened following several threats of protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress and other pressure groups.

The IMF said corruption, political resistance impedes the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria. The IMF made this known in its ‘Nigeria: Selected Issues Paper’ report, which was prepared by a staff team for its periodic consultation with Nigeria.

The IMF equally hinted that the country will likely look to overdraft from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund the petrol subsidy bill.

The IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, in a recent statement said that if the subsidy bill continues at the current rate of #500bn per month, it is likely to reach #6tn at the end of the year.

An economist and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, warned the subsidy would negatively affect the economy.

He said, “With this development, our macroeconomic outlook in the near term should be a cause for worry. The outcomes of these approvals include increased borrowing, higher debt service, surge in fiscal deficit, heightening inflationary pressure and a risk of further depreciation in the naira exchange rate.”

He also urged Nigerians to be ready for tougher days ahead as there are no signs of economic recovery in the near future.

