Strategies to keep records for small business owners

When you see - you take record, when you buy - you take record, when you produce - you take record, when you spend - you take record.

Every transaction of a business is captured by the record keeping process. But you and I know that a business owner is always on the move. You wear too many hats as a small business owner, so you are almost everywhere running your business.

You make transaction on the go and you need to capture them. Here is the simple free tool that works like magic that many small businesses do not know about and are not using;

1) Google sheets

For you to access google sheet, simply sign up a Google account for your small business. Every google account comes with free 15GB space for you to keep your records in the cloud. They are safe and can be accessed from any device - your phone or your computer.

On your phone, you can download the Google Sheets app and use it to enter records on-the-go. When you sit on your computer, you can also continue the same record keeping. Google sheets have the ability to nicely connect from your phone to your computer, to your team members, and even to your accountant. So what are you waiting for? Go and explore Google sheets now. Explore Google sheets

2) Spread sheets

There are 2 most common Spread sheets that small business can use for their record keeping, They are;

(1) Google sheet by Google

(2) MS Excel by Microsoft

Although there are many more spread sheet tools out there. For example, Apple has Numbers spread sheet which comes in MacBooks, but I would rather advise small businesses to use google sheets based on the following reasons:

1. Google sheets are in the cloud. Your data is safe. Nothing missing or broken.

2. Small businesses may not be able to pay any other cloud storage costs, so it is best they use the free 15GB provided by Google in the Google drive where Google sheets reside.

3. Google sheets allow for collaboration at almost no cost to small businesses. In a Retailer, for example, he can enter his daily production on a sheet, while the accountant who is working from home can use that daily production to track inventory.

4. Small businesses suffer a lot of data loss. They probably start their business with an old computer which might end up crashing someday and any data inside it will be lost. With Google sheets, this is not the case.

5. Google sheets nicely connects with Google form. Small businesses can use the form for a ton of various exciting record keeping.

I will not fail to mention that Excel is a super brilliant tool that has far more functionality than Google sheets. Excel is great to data analyst, engineers, and people who do intense computing, unlike small business that only do very basic record keeping. Excel also has a cloud version, but it is paid.

The Microsoft set of tools is great for middle to large businesses, who understand how to utilize them optimally.

If you are reading this, I like for you to do two very important thing today:

1. Open your google account, locate google sheets and start using it to keep records.