Stock market rebounds by 0.7% amid buying interest.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.63 per cent.

Buying interest in stocks of GEREGU and United Bank for Africa (UBA) was the sole driver of the market’s performance.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ table with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at 34k per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance and Linkage Insurance trailed with a gain of 8.33 per cent each to close at 26k, and 29k per share, respectively.

Geregu Power was up by 8.21 per cent to close at N120, while Trans Nationwide Express appreciated by 8.11 per cent to close at 80k per share.

Conversely, Custodian Insurance led the losers’ table, dropping by 9.23 per cent to close at N5.90 per share.

Chams followed with a loss of eight per cent to close at 23k, while Academy Press declined by 6.67 per cent to close at N1. 26 per share.

Jaiz Bank decreased by 5.05 per cent to close at 94k, while Cap fell by 4.79 per cent to close at N16.90 per share.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 132 per cent.

A total of 663.82 million shares valued at N4.42 billion were exchanged in 3,417 deals compared with 215.15 million shares valued at N1.91 billion were exchanged in 3,389 deals on Thursday.

FTNCocoa recorded the highest volume of 350.24 million shares to close at N108.59 million, followed by Access Holdings which traded 190.37 million shares valued at N1.52 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 43.27 million shares at N177.42 million and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) transacted 19.64 million share at N345.68 million.