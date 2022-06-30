RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Stock market gains N8.15bn in bullish trading

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bullish sentiments returned to the Nigerian stock market on Thursday following investors’ interest in Union Bank and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, Seplat, amongst others.

Stock market gains N8.15bn in bullish trading.
Stock market gains N8.15bn in bullish trading.

Specifically, the market capitalisation garnered N8.15 billion or 0.03 per cent to close at N27.935 trillion from N27.927 trillion on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 15.11 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 51,817.59 against 51,802.48 achieved on Wednesday.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return increased to 21.31 per cent.

Overall, the market was positive with 19 gainers relative to 18 losers.

UPL drove the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.79 per cent to close at N2.58 per share.

McNichols Consolidated followed with a gain 9.73 per cent to close at N2.03, while Conerstone Insurance rose by 9.09 per cent to close at 72k per share.

Chi Plc went up by 8.96 per cent to close at 73k, while JohnHolts appreciated by 8.70 per cent to close at 75k per share.

On the other hand, PZ led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.86 per cent to close at N9.60 per share.

TrippleG followed with 8.42 per cent to close at 87k per share.

Prestige Insurance shed 7.50 per cent to close at 37k, while Honey Flour and RTBriscoe lost 7.07 and 6.38 per cent each to close at N2.76 and 44k per share, respectively.

Also, the total volume traded declined by 46.43 per cent to 223.11 million units valued at N3.87 billion and exchanged in 4,213 deals.

Transactions in the shares of FBNH topped the activity chart with 36.63 million shares valued at N424.13 million.

Transcorp followed with 26.47 million shares worth N32.55million, United Bank of Nigeria (UBA) traded 17.51 million shares valued at N130.46 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 15.16 million shares valued at N310.14 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 14.07 million shares worth N305.11 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

IK Ogbonna bags doctorate degree

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

A fuel attendant at Petrol Station

10 poorest African countries as of H1 2022, based on GDP per capita

Poorest countries in Africa (Image Source: Yahoo News)

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data