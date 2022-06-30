Stock market gains N8.15bn in bullish trading.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 15.11 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 51,817.59 against 51,802.48 achieved on Wednesday.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return increased to 21.31 per cent.

Overall, the market was positive with 19 gainers relative to 18 losers.

UPL drove the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.79 per cent to close at N2.58 per share.

McNichols Consolidated followed with a gain 9.73 per cent to close at N2.03, while Conerstone Insurance rose by 9.09 per cent to close at 72k per share.

Chi Plc went up by 8.96 per cent to close at 73k, while JohnHolts appreciated by 8.70 per cent to close at 75k per share.

On the other hand, PZ led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.86 per cent to close at N9.60 per share.

TrippleG followed with 8.42 per cent to close at 87k per share.

Prestige Insurance shed 7.50 per cent to close at 37k, while Honey Flour and RTBriscoe lost 7.07 and 6.38 per cent each to close at N2.76 and 44k per share, respectively.

Also, the total volume traded declined by 46.43 per cent to 223.11 million units valued at N3.87 billion and exchanged in 4,213 deals.

Transactions in the shares of FBNH topped the activity chart with 36.63 million shares valued at N424.13 million.

Transcorp followed with 26.47 million shares worth N32.55million, United Bank of Nigeria (UBA) traded 17.51 million shares valued at N130.46 million.