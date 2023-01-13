Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain.

The upturn was impacted by gains in stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, WAPCO, among others.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.46 per cent.

Market sentiment as measured by market breadth was positive with 36 gainers relative to 12 losers.

Berger Paint, TOTAL and Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N6.60, N212.30, and 44k per share, respectively.

Thomas Wyatt followed with a gain 9.63 per cent to close at N1.48 per share.

Prestige Assurances rose by 9.52 per cent to close at 46k per share.

On the other hand, Lasaco Assurance drove the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 99k per share.

Computer Warehouse Group followed with a decline of 9.52 per cent to close at 95k, while Chellarams depreciated by 9.46 per cent to close at N1.34 per share.

Royal Exchange declined by 7.14 per cent to close at 91k, while Fidson Pharmaceutical depreciated by 4.60 per cent to close at N9.34 per share.

The total value of trades decreased by 66.96 per cent to 217.16 million units, valued at N2.55 billion exchanged in 4,591 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 20.31 million shares valued at N517.74 million.

GTCO followed with 18.2 million shares worth N499.91 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 17.15 million shares valued at N144.39 million.