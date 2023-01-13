ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian bourse on Friday extended its positive performance with market capitalisation gaining N253 billion or 0.89 per cent to close at N28.602 trillion compared with N28.349 trillion on Thursday.

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain.
Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The upturn was impacted by gains in stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, WAPCO, among others.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.46 per cent.

Market sentiment as measured by market breadth was positive with 36 gainers relative to 12 losers.

Berger Paint, TOTAL and Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent each to close at N6.60, N212.30, and 44k per share, respectively.

Thomas Wyatt followed with a gain 9.63 per cent to close at N1.48 per share.

Prestige Assurances rose by 9.52 per cent to close at 46k per share.

On the other hand, Lasaco Assurance drove the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 99k per share.

Computer Warehouse Group followed with a decline of 9.52 per cent to close at 95k, while Chellarams depreciated by 9.46 per cent to close at N1.34 per share.

Royal Exchange declined by 7.14 per cent to close at 91k, while Fidson Pharmaceutical depreciated by 4.60 per cent to close at N9.34 per share.

The total value of trades decreased by 66.96 per cent to 217.16 million units, valued at N2.55 billion exchanged in 4,591 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 20.31 million shares valued at N517.74 million.

GTCO followed with 18.2 million shares worth N499.91 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 17.15 million shares valued at N144.39 million.

Sterling Bank traded 15.8 million shares valued at N24.34 billion, while Transcorp transacted 11.7 million shares worth N14.06 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

$2.5 billion lost monthly as Nigeria fails to meet OPEC's 1.8 million BPD allocation

$2.5 billion lost monthly as Nigeria fails to meet OPEC's 1.8 million BPD allocation

Power distribution companies fail to remit N128.3 billion in 6 months

Power distribution companies fail to remit N128.3 billion in 6 months

Are Crypto Casinos popular in Nigeria?

Are Crypto Casinos popular in Nigeria?

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appears to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appears to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South-Africa

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Iristel Kenya Limited

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

New Naira Notes

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Dry-foods in Uganda

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors