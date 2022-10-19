RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Stock market decreases further by 2.31%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) declined further on Wednesday as market capitalisation depreciated by N570 billion or 2.31 per cent, to close at N24.139 trillion from N24.709 trillion on Tuesday.

Stock market decreases further by 2.31%.
Stock market decreases further by 2.31%.

Read Also

The market breath ended negative with 17 stocks on the losers’ charts, while 16 stocks gained.

Fidelity Bank led the gainers with 34k to close at N3.83 per share.

Jaiz Bank followed with an appreciation of six kobo to close 91k per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance rose by two kobo to close at 31k, while AIICO garnered three kobo to close at 57k per share.

Oando rose by 20k to close at N4.60 per share.

Conversely, Regency Alliance Insurance led the loser’s chat with a depreciation of 7.41 per cent to close at 25k per share.

Unity Bank followed dropping by 6.98 per cent to close at 40k per share, while Access Bank Holding lost by 5.14 per cent to close at N8.30 per share.

Airtel Africa declined by N145.80 to close at N1,312.20, while MRS shed N1.40 to close at N12.95 per share.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 61 per cent.

A total of 165.35 million shares valued at N3.67 billion were exchanged in 3,183 deals.

In highest volume category, FBNH Holding shares recorded 48.09 million traded shares valued at N461.77 million.

It was followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which sold 18.55 million shares worth N344.43, while Sterling Bank holding transacted 8.28 million shares valued at N12.79.

Also, Chams traded 7.67 million shares valued at N2.13 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 6.32 shares worth N128.88 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stock market decreases further by 2.31%

Stock market decreases further by 2.31%

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn

The significance of futures trading

The significance of futures trading

3 amazing tips to market your business with a shoestring budget

3 amazing tips to market your business with a shoestring budget

Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

Lagos, FCT, Rivers top list as Nigerians pay N1.23 trillion tax revenue to states

Lagos, FCT, Rivers top list as Nigerians pay N1.23 trillion tax revenue to states

PayPal's co-founder leads $6 million seed round for Nigerian start-up, Maplerad

PayPal's co-founder leads $6 million seed round for Nigerian start-up, Maplerad

Top 5 things growing and stifling Africa’s wealth according to New World Wealth and Henley & Partners’ research

Top 5 things growing and stifling Africa’s wealth according to New World Wealth and Henley & Partners’ research

Naira to devalue by 20% in 2023 - Bank of America

Naira to devalue by 20% in 2023 - Bank of America

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Fuel-Prices

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up