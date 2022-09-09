Spectranet launches Voice Over LTE (VOLTE) with WiTel desk phones

During the demonstration of the product, Mr. Nommy Paul, CTO at Spectranet Limited, mentioned that one of the most significant features of the VOLTE-powered Witel desk phone is the distinct high-definition voice call. “The most noticeable benefit consumers will experience with Witel is an improved voice quality during calls made from Spectranet WITEL Desk Phone to other networks”.

Pulse Nigeria

Each Witel desk phone comes with a Dedicated 7-digit landline number unique to its owner. The phone has a host of other features like - Quick dial facility for kids, an Internet connection for up to 10 devices, an Inbuilt battery with up to 4 hours standby time and a Phone book that can store up to 800 contacts.

Witel Desk Phones will benefit families with kids and the elderly at home. Asides from providing WiFi connectivity to the entire family, the desk phone will enable them to make calls effortlessly using the Quick Dial facility.

Pulse Nigeria

The unique landline line number will enable small and medium businesses like restaurants, beauty salons, and advertising agencies and traders to publish this number as a permanent number for customers to call. While also using the inbuilt internet modem to provide internet connectivity for their staff.

Speaking during the launch of WiTel, Mr Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet, said that the launch of WiTel is a significant step for the company, as the introduction of the product is the first of its kind in the Nigerian market. “We expect WiTel to enable various businesses to create an identity for themselves with the unique seven (7) digit landline number and help increase customer call-ins.”

Pulse Nigeria

He added that WiTel is a must-own and a go-to gadget for families with working parents and younger kids at home. This will help them stay connected to the kids when they are back home from school.

He concluded that the combination of voice and data in one device is now the new normal, and this will be of great advantage to subscribers who intend to reduce call and data costs for their homes and businesses.

_----_