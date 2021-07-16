Spectranet launches SpectraRx internet device repair centers

The device doctors are certified technicians with professional track record of diagnosing and rectifying faults in internet modems, CPEs and routers.

Pulse Nigeria

More than 30 Spectranet exclusive shops across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan will now have the services of a device doctor responsible for restoring faulty modems within a specified turnaround time.

On this occasion, Ajay Awasthi, CEO Spectranet said, "SpectraRx a significant customer service initiative, and a first by any internet service provider, aimed at providing our customers a hassle-free browsing experience.

"Now on, Spectranet customers don't have to worry about a faulty MiFi or router as these service centers are strategically located at an arm's length and are equipped to resolve most of the issues.

"In a city like Lagos, wherein travelling can be cumbersome, SpectraRx service centers are conveniently located across the length and breadth of the city."

Awasthi added, "At Spectranet customer service extends much beyond just providing call center services.

"We keenly listen to our customers for insights and the SpectraRx initiative is borne out of customer feedback.

"Our firm belief in quickly addressing our customers' pain points continually drives us to come out with such customer friendly initiatives.

"I'm sure this initiative will be liked by our customers and will create a new normal in customer service."

Mr. Awasthi revealed that the opening of such service centres would be an ongoing process from now on and will help Spectranet to create a closer bond with its customers, especially during these testing COVID times.

"Our target is to make Spectranet your next-door neighbour when you think of internet services and repairs of your modems," Ajay concluded.

Spectranet provides the most affordable internet data plans with as little as N3,070 monthly subscription, the subscriber will get 7GB anytime data and free unlimited morning browsing time.

The unified value plans of Spectranet are structured to enable the subscribers to enjoy more browsing time to do more on the internet.

About Spectranet 4G LTE:

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch a 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria.

The brand is known for providing affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices through 4G LTE ultrabroadband technologies - Home Fiber (FTTx) and Fiber-On-air (WTTx).

Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

Its state-of-the-art network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020.

Please visit www.spectranet.com.ng