RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Spectranet introduces Stryker internet MiFi modem

Authors:

Pulse Mix

…Roots for Super Eagles for the World CUP Qualifiers

Spectranet stryker MiFi
Spectranet stryker MiFi

Lagos 1st March 2022: Spectranet, the leading Internet Service Provider offering 4G LTE based Home Broadband services and Fiber-based ( Fiber to the Home and Fiber On Air) Fixed Broadband services have introduced yet another innovative product “STRYKER”, a high tech internet modem to enable multiple users to browse the internet while on-the-move or at their homes/offices.

Recommended articles

The all-new sleek MiFi device is designed specifically with football as its theme, timed to join Nigerians as they root for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Black Stars of Ghana in a world cup qualifier in March. The MiFi is named STRYKER to show support and to acknowledge the natural flair of the Nigerian National Team and their ability to strike for the world cup ticket.

Spectranet stryker MiFi
Spectranet stryker MiFi Pulse Nigeria

At the unveiling of STRYKER, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive officer of Spectranet said, the attractive pricing of Stryker and the bundled data will enable more people to have access to the internet. “We know that our customers are passionate about football. The season will be a great time to root for the Super Eagles and encourage more people to cheer them up to strike for winning goals.

Speaking on the brand’s interest to support the business and lifestyle of Nigerians, Mr. Awasthi further added that the efficiency of the STRYKER MiFi Device will empower users to strike action on the internet, achieving great targets without boundaries. “… After two years of lock-down, the internet is where we all play, learn and transact business; we should all be striking good deals and making quality progress without boundaries.”

Spectranet stryker MiFi
Spectranet stryker MiFi Pulse Nigeria

The Stryker MiFi device comes with a Qualcomm MDM9225 chipset processor that intelligently offers high-speed performance. With a Wi-Fi technology that supports multiple inputs and multiple outputs (2 x 2 MIMO), this device offers users the flexibility to share their MiFi connection with up to 10 devices at the same time.

It is equipped with a 2300mAh battery that provides backup power which lasts up to 6 hours of usage. The portable pocket-size device offers high speed and a seamless secured Internet connection that makes it suitable for outdoor and indoor purposes.

Spectranet stryker MiFi
Spectranet stryker MiFi Pulse Nigeria

This latest innovation from Spectranet Stryker MiFi is said to be fully fitted to support the vibrant and active lifestyle of Nigerians and empower their businesses with faster internet to connect to their world and deliver high-quality services to their clients respectively.

--

#FeatureBySpectranet

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Trending

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

A young African working hard to earn his pay

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.