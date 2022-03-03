Spectranet introduces Stryker internet MiFi modem

The all-new sleek MiFi device is designed specifically with football as its theme, timed to join Nigerians as they root for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Black Stars of Ghana in a world cup qualifier in March. The MiFi is named STRYKER to show support and to acknowledge the natural flair of the Nigerian National Team and their ability to strike for the world cup ticket.

At the unveiling of STRYKER, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive officer of Spectranet said, the attractive pricing of Stryker and the bundled data will enable more people to have access to the internet. “We know that our customers are passionate about football. The season will be a great time to root for the Super Eagles and encourage more people to cheer them up to strike for winning goals.

Speaking on the brand’s interest to support the business and lifestyle of Nigerians, Mr. Awasthi further added that the efficiency of the STRYKER MiFi Device will empower users to strike action on the internet, achieving great targets without boundaries. “… After two years of lock-down, the internet is where we all play, learn and transact business; we should all be striking good deals and making quality progress without boundaries.”

The Stryker MiFi device comes with a Qualcomm MDM9225 chipset processor that intelligently offers high-speed performance. With a Wi-Fi technology that supports multiple inputs and multiple outputs (2 x 2 MIMO), this device offers users the flexibility to share their MiFi connection with up to 10 devices at the same time.

It is equipped with a 2300mAh battery that provides backup power which lasts up to 6 hours of usage. The portable pocket-size device offers high speed and a seamless secured Internet connection that makes it suitable for outdoor and indoor purposes.

This latest innovation from Spectranet Stryker MiFi is said to be fully fitted to support the vibrant and active lifestyle of Nigerians and empower their businesses with faster internet to connect to their world and deliver high-quality services to their clients respectively.

