South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya are the three largest eCommerce markets across Sub Saharan Africa - report

The report noted that this has been driven, in part, by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the implementation of lockdown restrictions across the world to curb the spread of disease, face-to-face retail was shut down, and customers had to turn to eCommerce to fill the void its closure left behind. The report also adds that in SSA alone, the lockdown saw new eCommerce users rise by 5% when compared to the active base in SSA the previous year.

"South Africa is by far the dominant player, and this dominance is driven by the prevalence of domestic over cross-border transactions."

"In Kenya, eCommerce transactions are mainly driven by cross-border merchants. This means two things; firstly, there is potential for the local eCommerce market to develop—secondly, the need to examine if sufficient acquiring infrastructure exists domestically to enable these players."

"In Nigeria, there is a greater dominance of domestic transactions driven by purchases from Discount Stores and various services categories. Strong eCommerce merchants’ growth within local countries is starting to mature and show pan-regional penetration (for example, Jumia in Nigeria). This means payments providers have strong potential to partner with growing pan-regional players to support this growth."

E-trade advancements across Sub Saharan Africa (SSA)

South Africa sits in first place of total volume of eCommerce in 2019 and 2020, while Nigeria sits in second place, followed by Kenya and Ghana ranked in joint third. They are followed by Mauritius in fourth, and Zambia in fifth, showing the relevance of eCommerce spreading across East, South and West Africa.

Top eCommerce drivers in the region

According to the report, the most important eCommerce enablers are; the ability to access financial services, digital payment channels and digital infrastructure. Data from the report showed that:

Although bank accounts drive financial access in Nigeria and South Africa, in Kenya, financial access is largely driven by Mobile Money.

Cash is particularly prevalent in Nigeria, but Kenya and South Africa match their top drivers of access with their second-highest payment instrument usage – electronic payment instruments (likely mobile money) in Kenya and cards in South Africa.

Digital access is primarily enabled by mobile phones across all three markets. Internet penetration is highest in South Africa at just under two-thirds of the population, while Kenya and Nigeria each have just over one-third of the population with digital access through the internet.

Some other key factors driving eCommerce in the region are;

Card usage is still a key enabler of eCommerce

According to the report, card usage for digital payments in eCommerce is observed across all card types: debit, credit and prepaid. Credit and debit show almost equal usage for eCommerce transactions of volume, respectively, and card preference appears to be strongly driven by general market preferences.

For instance, in South Africa, credit is favoured, whereas, in Nigeria, debit remains top for domestic transactions and credit for cross-border.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven customers to eCommerce and digital payment usage.

While spending power has reduced over the continent due to numerous lockdowns, the report notes that spending on eCommerce hasn’t reduced to the same extent as face-to-face spend; in fact, the closure of face-to-face environments has attracted new users and increased the frequency of spend in the eCommerce space.

When exploring digital payments usage, cards have increased across the continent, with the highest uptick taking place in Kenya. However, the nature of this usage is also interesting as there has been a strong preference for contactless, a notable point for enabling safe card payments on delivery and the use of e-wallet services (often enabled by card-on-file).

