The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on matters relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, Solape Hammond, received the prestigious Nigeria Public Sector Leadership and Productivity award on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at the Nigeria Public Sector Leadership and Productivity Summit.

The event which took place at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre in Abuja logged the attendance of key stakeholders in the Nigerian Public sector.

Presenting the award to the Special Adviser, Director-General of the National Productivity Centre — Dr. Kashim Yunusa Akor, said that the award was conferred on Mrs Solape as a result of her invaluable contributions and relentless resolve towards achieving goals that directly influence the performance of public sector organizations and officials.

He also added that, “The year 2020 brought many daunting challenges and uncertainties. Having the fortitude to navigate through such an uncertain time and doggedly device means to vault the barriers and steer others towards achieving set goals that were threatened by the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic was commendable”.

Responding to the reception of the award, Mrs Solape said “It’s an honour to receive this reward and it’s also a clarion call for me to serve the people within my sphere of influence with more integrity.”

