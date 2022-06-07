SoKlin & Paris Saint-Germain unveil West Africa Regional Partnership

Pulse Nigeria

Paris Saint-Germain enjoys immense popularity in the region for its leading performance; boasting more than 21 million African fans on social media which represent 13% of its overall community – including 2 million in Nigeria, 853,000 in the Ivory Coast and 800,000 in Senegal. As the European club that has played most often in Africa in recent years, the Parisian club is now also expanding across Africa.

“It is a real pleasure for me to come back to my home country to announce the collaboration between my beloved club, Paris Saint-Germain, and the SoKlin brand, for this regional partnership in West Africa,” said Jay-Jay Okocha, a former Paris Saint-Germain player. “Paris Saint-Germain is very popular in this region, especially in Nigeria. I hope this partnership will further strengthen the bond between Paris Saint-Germain and its Nigerian fans.”

“We are delighted about this new partnership with SoKlin, a brand that is winning in its home ground in Indonesia and also very successful in Africa”, added Sébastien Wasels, Managing Director at Paris Saint-Germain Asia Pacific.

“This perseverance and the desire to grow are both values that Paris Saint-Germain holds dear, and we are delighted to embark on this new adventure with SoKlin.”

“It’s a fantastic partnership “, commented Annie An, General Manager for Global Brands of the Wings Group. “Paris Saint-Germain is one of the world’s top football clubs and is well-loved in the region for its high achieving team and top players. We choose to partner with the Club, as we share the same values, and we both celebrate success, high performance and are hardworking, which we believe is inspiring to our consumers and customers”

“We are very excited about today’s event to unveil the SoKlin X PSG partnership in the region”, announced Craig Manning, the Nigeria Business Unit Head, who unveiled the partnership together with Jay-Jay Okocha. “SoKlin as a brand is often recognised for its ‘30% Concentration’ and the powerful ‘Stain Magnet Technology®’. Our business partners and consumers will be delighted to see the brand now join forces with a football club that has powerful performance. We are confident that the partnership will help further strengthen SoKlin’s leadership position in the detergent market’’, added Craig.

The partnership will include joint campaigns and activities that will provide consumers and supporters of the Club the opportunity to indulge their passion for the Club in their everyday lives, together with their trusted detergent brand.

It is expected to further forge bonding and boost engagement with consumers for both the SoKlin® and Paris Saint Germain brands.

