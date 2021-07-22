Softcom is set to release a new set of growth tools for humans and businesses.

The letter captures the decade long journey of Softcom in designing solutions that will enable sustainable growth for people and businesses and unlock the inherent potential that exists in every individual.

The letter also teases that the new product will form an ecosystem of tools that will empower business owners to sell better, sell more, identify people, control their money and make better decisions. In addition, initiatives and platforms have also been designed with the entrepreneur to enable ambitious and early-stage businesses to position themselves for rapid growth.

With over 14 years of experience in innovation and building technology solutions to enable a world of equitable access for people and businesses at scale, Softcom is reiterating its commitment to inclusive human growth with these giant strides.

An excerpt of the letter by CEO Yomi Adedji reads:

“Our ultimate goal is to create an open world with equitable access to intuitive solutions that address the most basic human needs and by doing so enable societal development, business growth and human prosperity.”

In committing to making these human-centred solutions accessible to all entrepreneurs who are dreamers and those who have begun to take action, Softcom will provide not just the solutions to problems but also the gateway of easy accessibility.

These steps will ultimately seal the company’s position as a forerunner in the business of advancing people and businesses.

To find out more about Softcom’s Day X and register for the virtual event slated for the 29th of July, 2021, visit www.softcom.xyz.