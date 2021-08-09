SocialPay: A payment solution designed to support small businesses

Many people have started leveraging the power of the internet and social media to have their products and services right in front of millions of people on a daily basis.

In Nigeria alone, we have over 28 million people using social media according to Statista. This represents a huge market and an opportunity for anyone that sells anything. Leveraging the power of social media to get an audience for any product or service is an amazing opportunity.

Facebook and Instagram happen to be two of the biggest platforms with the most audience in Nigeria. These two platforms are great for anyone looking to sell their products and services to an audience. Always remember that in business you do not need a physical outlet or shop, what you need is an audience and customers.

There are thousands of Instagram and Facebook vendors around town now. Many of them sell all sorts of products from clothes to groceries, electronics, food, drinks, electrical appliances, and almost anything that you can think of.

How can you differentiate yourself from the thousands of businesses using Instagram and Facebook to sell their products and services? Over the last few years, there have been many issues with Social media merchandizing.

One solution that enables you to have a professional outlook for your business is SocialPay. SocialPay gives your great branding, quality invoicing, amazing customer service and excellence all in one package.

SocialPay allows you to accept payments from customers anywhere online with just a link.

SocialPay also enables you to sell goods allowing your customers to pay in instalments.

SocialPay also gives cash advance payments to enable you to grow your business or re-stock with a maximum cash advance amount based on 50% of 6 months collections and 30% of 3 months collections (historical sales volumes through Social Pay), subject to a maximum of N2million.

Currently, SocialPay is giving the next 10,000 merchants access to a one-month interest-free loan up to a maximum amount of N 1,000,000.

Repayments on the business loans will be done daily and customers will be able to choose what percentage of their daily sales would go towards repayment from 10%-30% with competitive interest pricings.

SocialPay is a great way to make your brand professional. Whatever your business needs, you’ll get a great partner to drive your business to the next level.