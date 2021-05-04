SneakerFest organisers announce 2nd edition

Pulse Nigeria

Recall that the first edition which held on December 19, 2020 featured exciting shows like Rap Battle, Dance, Fashion Runway, Basketball Slam Dunk and Sneaker Giveaways that saw over 23 pairs of sneakers not less than 150USD being given away to participants and with one lucky winner winning the Featured Sneaker - the 'Jordan 6 Doernbechers 2019' valued at 3,073USD awarded by the creator of the event, Ikemesit 'BadBlood' Nkereuwem-Tim.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, Babajide Agboola, the event will be bigger and better than it was last year.

"We are glad we had one of the most talked about events in 2020 and we are most definitely not wasting any time in preparing for this year's edition.

"This year, SneakerFest is coming back bigger, better and stronger, and we absolutely can't wait," he says.

Pulse Nigeria

The festival will take place on December 19, 2021 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria