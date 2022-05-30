In Nigeria, the number of Trojan-PSW (Password Stealing Ware) detections more than doubled in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Internet attacks, a popular attack tool used on small businesses, are still a concern, particularly web pages with redirects to exploits, sites containing exploits, and malicious programs.
SMEs in Nigeria are facing an 89% increase in Remote Desktop Protocol attacks in 2022
According to Kaspersky, Nigerian SMEs are particularly vulnerable to Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) attacks. According to researchers, the attack rate has increased by an alarming 89 percent in 2022.
Earlier this year, large-scale businesses such as Bet9ja were targeted. The company lost access to their website and was unable to function properly for several days.
“With the shift to remote working and the introduction of numerous advanced technologies in the daily operations of even small companies, security measures need to evolve to support these sophisticated setups. Cybercriminals are already way ahead of the curve, so much so that virtually every organisation will experience a breach attempt at some point. For small companies today, it's not a matter of whether a cybersecurity incident will happen but when. Having trained staff and an educated IT-specialist is no longer a luxury but a must-have part of your business development,” comments Denis Parinov, security researcher at Kaspersky.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng