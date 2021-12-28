RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Simple ways to improve your customer lifetime value (CLV)

Authors:

James Olaitan

What is the top business metric that top companies utilize to drive profitability? Customer Lifetime Value (CLV); it is, in fact, the only metric that accurately measures a healthy and long-term business model.

To improve your Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), you must develop ways to attract customers at a low cost and ensure that they stay with you for an extended period (allowing you to get them to spend more money).

This may appear to be a herculean task, but don't be worried.

Follow the simple steps below to make it easier to improve your ability to acquire and retain consumers – and hence boost your CLV.

  1. Personalized email marketing 

Email marketing is the most productive digital marketing approach for customer retention, according to 56% of digital marketers. However, many businesses fail to deliver valuable content. Instead, they limit themselves to automated campaigns without bringing any genuine value.

Sending targeted and personalized campaigns allow you to focus on specific customers and engage them with material tailored to their specific needs.

2.Excellent customer support

When customers require assistance, they yearn for human interaction. In fact, three-quarters of customers want more human communication with businesses. In addition, customers place high importance on getting answers quickly, connecting with knowledgeable employees, and more convenience than anything else.

Furthermore, customers nowadays are far more self-sufficient and independent than ever before. When they have a question, they go to the business’s help center to check whether there is an answer. Therefore, customers may be more likely to withdraw if the knowledge base lacks genuinely beneficial information or if it doesn't exist at all.

3.Offering loyalty perks

You may determine your most loyal customer by calculating each customer’s lifetime value. Giving these consumers perks is a great way to strengthen your relationship. Free or cheaper shipping, early access to new items, guaranteed order availability for limited and exclusive stock, and more are examples of these perks.

Long-term satisfaction and retention will surely rise if you reward your most loyal clients.

4.Listening to your customer

It's critical to pay heed to the customer's voice. It helps recognize their expectations, comprehend their challenges and concerns, and enhance the areas essential to them.

Listening to them also helps you gain a holistic understanding of your clients and provide them with what they genuinely require and desire.

In short, listening to and “acting” on the customer's voice boosts revenue and customer loyalty – and hence, the CLV.

5.Offering personalized plans

Don't recommend products and content for "people like you"; instead, recommend products and content for "you." That's what personalization is about.

It's not enough to create personas and offer recommendations based on what those personas are likely to find interesting.

You should track behaviors on your platform and use it to offer personalized offerings.

It’s not "This is something that people in your age category who live in [region name] like." That’s a NO-NO.

It is "Based on Alice’s behavioral patterns, she will be interested in [product or content name].”

