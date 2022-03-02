Simple tips to improve farming productivity

Learning how to improve production is a crucial aspect of productive farming. In this article, I will show you simple tips and methods for improving your farm's productivity.

1. Plan your farming activities and always have the crops at different age stages, to ensure constant supply.

2. Never target peak seasons alone, peak seasons comes with their own challenges. Be a farmer not a gambler.

3. There is no crop that is not profitable, just master the pro and cons of a particular crop.

4. Choose at least two main crops and a rotational crop plan. Jumping from one crop to another is not right to your pocket.

5. Be careful to take advise from agrovets and agrochemical sales agent. Most of them are sales persons and not agronomists.

6. Having a lot of many is not a license to successful farming.

7. Try as much as possible to cut down on farm expenditure without compromising on produce quality.

8. Have a spray and fertilizer plan and stick to it.

9. Never plant a new seed on large scaled before doing trials unless you have experience about it.

10. Never hold on a produce, if its a quick perishable product. Sell it at the prevailing prices.

11. It's always good to start small.

12. Never entrust your million dollar idea against a farmhand, ensure you are present during critical stages of crop development.

13. Don't employ a close family member to manage your farm, most of them will fail you. Unless, you're able to cope with the negative results when it comes.

14. Always have a farm plan.

15. Never apply any farming information you get online, without consulting your agronomist.

16. Old is always good. Most of the old seed varieties and chemicals will never disappoint you.

17. Passion, hard work and consistency in farming is key and will take you far.

18. Pay serious attention to weed management.

19. Always start sourcing for buyers of your produce before the harvest is ready.