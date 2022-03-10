RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Simba Group sponsors Woman Strategy Conference 2022 organised by Women In Africa for Transformation Initiative

THE SIMBA GROUP is committed to removing the barriers to financial independence for women, and particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, by equipping and empowering them with the necessary skills to defeat poverty and take their destiny in their hands.

The organisation’s position was made known by Business Head of Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap at the Women Strategy conference 2022 organised by the Women In Africa Transformation Initiative as part of activities to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

Mr. Pratap, who was represented at the event by Simba TVS Divisional Head of Marketing, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, said The Simba Group celebrates all women and girls everywhere in the world, and stressed the importance of the role organisations play in creating a world where all women have equal opportunities to succeed economically.

According to Pratap: “We are delighted to be the lead sponsors of this year’s Woman Strategy Conference 2022 organised by the Women In Africa For Transformation Initiative as part of the activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). In the light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more urgent and important today to unlock the potential of women.

"Without a doubt, the economic success of women benefits everyone, and would naturally translate to improved quality of life for families across Nigeria and the world at large.”

He revealed that the theme of the IWD 2022 campaign #BreakTheBias is timely and germane adding that in furtherance of efforts to break the bias in our community and workplace, Simba TVS has, over the years, been actively promoting Women’s Empowerment in Nigeria through the Simba TVS Queen Riders program.

Speaking further: “We set up the Queen Riders’ program to teach women from under-represented backgrounds how to safely ride and repair tricycles, enabling them to partake in the burgeoning transportation industry and increase their families’ disposable incomes. In collaboration with The Simba Training School, we conduct advanced courses in tricycle repair and maintenance in addition to the riding programs.”

“The Queen Riders initiative also collaborates with other NGOs who work to promote Women’s Empowerment. Simba also partners with Microfinance Bank to provide graduates of the program an ecosystem that is led by women, for women, in the industry,” he concluded.

