Shoprite workers embark on protests, shut down company indefinitely

He said that although the planned transfer of Shoprite to a new owner had been withheld for now, we see this Easter period as the right time to get management to listen to us and accede to our demands.

“However, if the management is not ready to listen to us, it then means that Shoprite is not ready to open this April. We will shut the company down until they listen to us.

“Give us what we want and we will then be ready to discuss with the new investors and have a new agreement with them,” the union leader said.

Meanwhile, the management of the company has described the industrial action embarked upon by the workers as ‘unlawful’.

The management, in a memo issued by its Divisional Human Resources Manager, Adeola Kagho, the company said that it was appropriate action to be taken against the striking workers, saying that this might include their summary dismissal, should they fail to return to work.