Shoprite reaffirms expansion plan in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Ltd. has reaffirmed its expansion plans in Nigeria with the opening of a new Shoprite store in Port Harcourt.

Rick said the addition meant that the retail giant had expanded to 25 locations in the country in line with its promise to expand the retail network in Nigeria.

This development, he said, would make formal retail accessible to more Nigerians while rebuilding the economy.

He said the new store would bring key differentiators like Shoprite’s rich assortment of fruits and alcohol, which the supermarket chain had become known for over the years, giving it an edge over competitors.

Rick stated that with over 2,000 employees, 99 per cent of whom were Nigerians, the business was currently entirely owned by RSN.

He explained that following its acquisition of Shoprite, the business had boomed tremendously, with the recent reopening of its circle mall store, Lagos, and management of its 24 other stores across Nigeria.

“Shoprite’s retail journey in Nigeria dates back to 2005 with its first store opening in Lekki, Lagos.

“Since then the retail giant has branched out to 24 other locations, across eleven states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, making it Nigeria’s most successful supermarket chain.

“We are excited to be launching our new store in Port Harcourt and are dedicated to providing top-notch service to all our customers, making available the best value products and services.

“This is in confirmation that our ongoing expansion is one of the many growth opportunities for Nigerians in the coming months as we look to the opening in Kaduna, Benin, and Jos,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
