Shoprite protests: Police deploy personnel to Ilorin branch

“When we were told that the company had been sold and that they sold us with the company, we rejected this approach and asked them to pay us off before the take over is completed.

“They dragged us to labour and we signed an agreement, that on or before March 31, they should agree with the staff or they must not handover.

“Now, they want to use the police to intimidate us, so as to allow them to trade, that cannot be done,” the Shoprite staff said.

He explained that they were asking to be paid off because since Shoprite came to Nigeria in 2005, they have been working for the company.

“Some of us have been working since 15 to 10 years with the company, they can’t just sell us like that, if the new investor wants to absolve us, they should employ us back.