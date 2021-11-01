SHAREit Lite is connecting Nigerians through file-sharing without mobile data

A study by Data Reportal shows that 92.4% of the total internet users in Nigeria are from smartphones. This number is forecasted to grow beyond 140 million by 2025, demonstrating the importance of the continued growth of mobile internet connectivity in the country.

As the digital inter-connectivity of people increases, there is a corresponding uptick in the rate that files such as images, videos, music, movies, comedy shows, and other entertainment content are shared.

Conversely, Africa has relatively limited network infrastructure to meet the growing file transfer needs of users despite that digital content transmission plays a vital part in emerging markets.

SHAREit Lite is laced with unique features that afford users file transfer flexibility and high-speed transmission as well as cross-platform transfer across Android, iOS and Web devices. All file types are speedily shared on the app.

Pulse Nigeria

Broadly, as the world sets to recover from the global pandemic, other use cases for larger file sharing are surfacing in recent times, especially in the study and corporate fields where large documents need to be exchanged very fast and without barriers or time lags.

SHAREit Lite is enabling a much lighter file-transmission route for users by condensing its numerous features into an APK-Lite app to maximize the running efficiency, speedy file transfer and ultimately save time.

Pulse Nigeria

Currently, the number of mobile users in Nigeria has exceeded 100 million. Such a huge user base requires an efficient solution to satisfy files exchange needs on a daily basis.

Android is by far the most preferred operating system in the African region with 88.47% of the market share.

High internet charges and low internet accessibility and connectivity make it a good potential market to solve the day-to-day issues of people through the app.

With SHAREit Lite, it has introduced a faster and simpler option for millions of Nigerian users to share files and enjoy digital content transfer even without mobile data.

SHAREit Lite’s condensed solution will take away the pain point of lengthy file-sharing times, enable high file transfer speed with a smaller easy-to-use apk which people can easily download.

Also within the SHAREit Lite app is a file manager that cleans junk content and ultimately tackles the problem of low storage on phones.

Currently, Android users who love to share files like images, videos , games etc. with their friends, family, communities as well as colleagues looking to transfer files related to study/work can assess all features of SHAREit Lite from their Android devices via Google Play Store or use the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=shareit.lite&hl=en&gl=US

About SHAREit Lite

SHAREit Lite is an app which lets you share files quickly without using any mobile data. Our goal is to help users access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

For more information, contact: maria@whirlspotmedia.com

----