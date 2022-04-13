Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose

Pulse Nigeria

The new Camelot Mews by WhiteRose is the big deal in the Lagos real estate market with subscribers scrambling for a slice of the good life that's never seen before in modern day luxury living. It comprises of 1 bedroom flat, 2 bedroom flat, and 4 bedroom semi-detached and and Fresh Water Garden by Whiterose, a service estate located at Ostia Island Lagoon District Lekki Phase 1 Lagos. Neighborhood Estates are: Orange Island, Imperial international business city and Periwinkle estate.

The WhiteRose International Group, is a conglomerate known for its strong track record of excellence particularly in real estate industry. WhiteRose Properties, a subsidiary of WhiteRose International Group is a household name in the Nigerian real estate industry, from scaling new heights to climbing the ladder of leadership as one of Nigeria's most sought-after property companies. WhiteRose Properties boast an impressive profile.

The thriving company is the brains behind Kirah Court 1 by WhiteRose at Qakview Estate Lafiaji, Lekki in Lagos which is already sold out. The long list of WhiteRose Properties projects include WhiteRose Mall Lekki Phase 1, Kirah Court 2 at Mayegun and WhiteRose Court at Conservation Centre by 2nd Toll gate Lekki Lagos.

More photos;

