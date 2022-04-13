RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Shakirat Ayobami Kareem, the founder of WhiteRose International Group, has officially launched the 'Camelot Mews by WhiteRose' with an open house event.

Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose

The landmark event was held on Saturday, 9th,April 2022 at Camelot Mews Orchid road in the Lekki axis of Lagos State, graced by industry professionals, business moguls and other stakeholders.

Recommended articles
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria

The new Camelot Mews by WhiteRose is the big deal in the Lagos real estate market with subscribers scrambling for a slice of the good life that's never seen before in modern day luxury living. It comprises of 1 bedroom flat, 2 bedroom flat, and 4 bedroom semi-detached and and Fresh Water Garden by Whiterose, a service estate located at Ostia Island Lagoon District Lekki Phase 1 Lagos. Neighborhood Estates are: Orange Island, Imperial international business city and Periwinkle estate.

Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria

The WhiteRose International Group, is a conglomerate known for its strong track record of excellence particularly in real estate industry. WhiteRose Properties, a subsidiary of WhiteRose International Group is a household name in the Nigerian real estate industry, from scaling new heights to climbing the ladder of leadership as one of Nigeria's most sought-after property companies. WhiteRose Properties boast an impressive profile.

The thriving company is the brains behind Kirah Court 1 by WhiteRose at Qakview Estate Lafiaji, Lekki in Lagos which is already sold out. The long list of WhiteRose Properties projects include WhiteRose Mall Lekki Phase 1, Kirah Court 2 at Mayegun and WhiteRose Court at Conservation Centre by 2nd Toll gate Lekki Lagos.

More photos;

Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

8 best paying jobs in Africa

8 best paying jobs in Africa

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

JJC Skillz refutes rumours of crisis in his marriage to Funke Akindele

JJC Skillz refutes rumours of crisis in his marriage to Funke Akindele

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Trending

8 best paying jobs in Africa

8 best paying jobs in Africa

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

20 best companies for workers in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa

20 best companies for workers in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa

This country has emerged the top destination for agritech investments in Africa

Kenya is the top destination for agritech investments in Africa