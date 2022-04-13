The landmark event was held on Saturday, 9th,April 2022 at Camelot Mews Orchid road in the Lekki axis of Lagos State, graced by industry professionals, business moguls and other stakeholders.
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem unveils Camelot Mews by WhiteRose
Shakirat Ayobami Kareem, the founder of WhiteRose International Group, has officially launched the 'Camelot Mews by WhiteRose' with an open house event.
The new Camelot Mews by WhiteRose is the big deal in the Lagos real estate market with subscribers scrambling for a slice of the good life that's never seen before in modern day luxury living. It comprises of 1 bedroom flat, 2 bedroom flat, and 4 bedroom semi-detached and and Fresh Water Garden by Whiterose, a service estate located at Ostia Island Lagoon District Lekki Phase 1 Lagos. Neighborhood Estates are: Orange Island, Imperial international business city and Periwinkle estate.
The WhiteRose International Group, is a conglomerate known for its strong track record of excellence particularly in real estate industry. WhiteRose Properties, a subsidiary of WhiteRose International Group is a household name in the Nigerian real estate industry, from scaling new heights to climbing the ladder of leadership as one of Nigeria's most sought-after property companies. WhiteRose Properties boast an impressive profile.
The thriving company is the brains behind Kirah Court 1 by WhiteRose at Qakview Estate Lafiaji, Lekki in Lagos which is already sold out. The long list of WhiteRose Properties projects include WhiteRose Mall Lekki Phase 1, Kirah Court 2 at Mayegun and WhiteRose Court at Conservation Centre by 2nd Toll gate Lekki Lagos.
More photos;
---
#FeaturedPost
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng