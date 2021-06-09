RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Senate unbundles NIPOST, takes away its power to raise fund in newly passed Bill

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) repeal and re-enactment bill, 2021.

Nigerians reject NIPOST’s new charges on courier services. (NIPOST)
Nigerians reject NIPOST’s new charges on courier services. (NIPOST) Pulse Nigeria

The bill, which seeks to unbundle NIPOST for efficient service delivery was passed following consideration of the report of Committee on Communications.

Recommended articles

Presenting the report, Committee Chairperson, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC -Lagos), said sub-clause (1)(a) under clause 3 that deals on membership of the governing board of the NIPOST was amended to empower the board to formulate policies for development of the postal sector.

According to her, sub-clause (1)(b) was deleted as the board cannot borrow or raise funds for the entity while sub-clause (1)(c) was amended to align with current legislation.

She said clause 5(2) was also inserted to specify minimum qualifications for appointment of the Postmaster-General

Other amendments made to the NIPOST Act 2004, was amendment to clause 15 which deals with National Postcode System and Technical Standards.

The clause was amended to enable the public postal operator, subject to existing legislation, to enter into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) or similar partnership to execute any of its mandates.

Senate amended sub-clause 3 to provide that the minister may, with the approval of the President at any time remove any member of the board from office on reasons of misconduct, conviction, infirmity or disease of the mind.

It also amended clause 5(1) to make the appointment of the Postmaster General the exclusive prerogative of the President as against the recommendation of the minister.

The amendments followed a proposal by Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC- Delta), and seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger).

Senate also at plenary received report of the Committee on Public Accounts on the annual report of the Auditor-General for the Federation on accounts of the federation for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015.

The report was laid at plenary by Chairman of the Committee Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP- Edo).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate unbundles NIPOST, takes away its power to raise fund in newly passed Bill

Nigerian stock market rebounds by N102bn on bargain hunting

EasyShare Africa launches platform using safe, low cost, cryptocurrency technology

Gov Uzodinma assures that Imo remains a choice destination for investors

NGX opens week on bearish trend, down N20bn

Instagram marketing 101: Powerful tips to grow your brand on social media

CBN increases forex allocation to banks

Onion producers in northern Nigeria to stop supply of spice to the south

Oil and gas stakeholders advocate new local content strategy for Africa